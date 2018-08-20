SF Eats: Fire at Maykadeh, Broaster Express coming to the TL, Eat Drink SF kicks off Friday

News
North Beach
Maykadeh (470 Green St.)
On Friday evening, Veteran Hoodline tipster Al M. was in North Beach when he spotted a small fire that had erupted at Persian eatery Maykadeh, located at 470 Green St. (between Varennes Street and Grant Avenue).
SF Fire Department crews responded at 5:22 p.m. and extinguished the blaze, which originated on an upper floor and roof area stemming from a kitchen vent.
#081618WF1 at 1722 hours #yoursffd responded to 470 Green Street for reported fire. Crews extinguished a fire on the upper floor and roof area resulting from a kitchen Flu (vent). This fire was accidental and resulted in no injuries. It was under control at 1755 Hrs. pic.twitter.com/E35h1mf4no— San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) August 18, 2018
Al spoke to a Maykadeh manager on the scene, who told him that the restaurant is still open and the damages appear to be minor.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Opening
Tenderloin
Broaster Express (393 Eddy St.)
A new fried-chicken joint is heading to the TL, said our informant, Al M.
Broaster Express, a more than 60-year-old Wisconsin-based chicken chain, appears to be moving into the space that was once occupied by La Ciudad de Mexico. The restaurant has a couple of other Bay Area outposts, at 243 Westlake Ctr. in Daly City and 707 Willow St. in West Oakland.
Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline
The company's founder, L. A. M. Phelan, is said to have invented the broaster cooking method, which cooks the chicken and other goodies in a pressure fryer, according to its website. The company got its start by selling the proprietary frying machines, which can still be purchased to this day.
On the menu, expect to see items like fried chicken wings, boneless Buffalo wings, chicken filet sandwiches, fried gizzards and more.
It's not clear when the new spot will be ready to open. According to public records, the restaurant has been in the works since February.
Events
Marina / Cow Hollow
Eat Drink SF (Fort Mason - Festival Pavilion)
Photo: James H./Yelp
The Golden Gate Restaurant Association's Eat Drink SF festival is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this weekend, August 24-26, at Fort Mason.
Each year, more than 150 local restaurants participate in the weekend-long event, with roughly 8,500 guests in attendance. Eat Drink SF is billed as an opportunity for folks to rub elbows with some of the city's top chefs at the Grand Tasting events and chef demonstrations, as well as sample drinks from local bars, wineries, distilleries and breweries.
You can find more information about the event and purchase tickets here.
