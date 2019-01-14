FOOD & DRINK

SF Eats: Hayes Valley gets new burger spot and pizzeria, Domino's returns to Tenderloin, more

Laguna, Hayes Valley's new burger spot. | Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline

By Hoodline
In this edition, a new burger restaurant and a pizzeria descend upon Hayes Valley, a pizza chain is back in business after some Health Department troubles, and an Italian eatery announces the addition of a weekend brunch menu.

Openings


Hayes Valley


Laguna (602 Hayes St.)

Veteran Hoodline tipster Al M. reports from Hayes Valley that Laguna, a new burger joint, has opened for business in the former Meatball Bar space at Hayes and Laguna.

The restaurant comes from Brian Stafford and David Kleinberg, according to Eater SF. Stafford has been a silent partner at an assortment of restaurants for more than a decade, and Kleinberg has experience working in front- and back-of-the-house positions at Michael Mina, Chez Maman and Doppio Zero.
Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline

On the menu, expect to see breakfast and brunch offerings like an "egg tower" with smoked salmon, avocado and a potato cake; pulled pork hash; fried chicken and Belgian waffles, and more.

Switching over to lunch, look for a selection of salads and burgers, like a Waldorf with shaved Brussels sprouts, a lamb burger with feta and arugula, a portobello veggie burger with provolone, and more.

Crossroad Pizzeria (1596 Market St.)
Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline

Also freshly open in Hayes Valley is Crossroad Pizzeria, a new venture from the folks behind Javalencia Cafe (1594 Market St.) It's taken over the former Pastry Cupboard space, located right next door to Javalencia.

Al M. stopped by this week and learned that the new restaurant is currently in soft-opening mode, with limited hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Once things progress, they'll extend their hours until 5 p.m., he said.

For now, Al says, pizza and coffee are the only items being served. Breakfast items and an assortment of salad options will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

Updates


Tenderloin


Domino's (876 Geary St.)

Last week, we reported that the Tenderloin outpost of Domino's Pizza had been shut down by the city's health department.

A notice posted in the window indicated that the Domino's had incurred "major violations that constitute an immediate danger to public health or safety."

At the time, it wasn't clear what the violations were, or how long the space would be closed; an SFDPH official assigned to the case didn't return a request for comment.
Photo: Steven Bracco/Hoodline

The location is now back in business, according to Shawn Salmons, Domino's head of operations for San Francisco.

"Due to the recent heavy rains, the location was flooded and the water heater was damaged," he wrote in an email to Hoodline.
SFDPH records confirm that the business had no hot water when it was inspected at random on January 7, hence the shutdown. That inspection gave the Domino's an overall score of 81, placing it in the "needs improvement" category. (Its previous inspection, in February 2018, gave it an 86, which the department views as "adequate.")

The water issue has since been repaired, and the health department gave Domino's the green light to reopen on January 11.

Hayes Valley


Doppio Zero (395 Hayes St.)
Photo: Diandra Connolly

Finally, pizzeria Doppio Zero, which debuted a year ago in Hayes Valley, is debuting a new weekend brunch service.

Expect to see brunch dishes like a frittata of the day, eggs Benedict and three breakfast pizzas, topped with ingredients such as smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers and tomatoes. On the sweeter side, there's a six-inch Nutella pizza topped with strawberries and powered sugar.

Rounding the brunch menu out is the Doppio Zero Bloody Mary, made with house-made tomato sauce and chili oil. Brunch is served on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
---

Thank you very much to our veteran tipster Al M. for the tips! If you've seen something new in the neighborhood, email your tips and photos to tips@hoodline.com. If we use your info in a story, we'll give you credit.
