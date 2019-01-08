SF Eats: La Bande opens at the Proper Hotel, Almanac Taproom departing the Mission, more

Opening
Tenderloin
La Bande (1100 Market St.)
Newly open this week is La Bande, a breakfast and lunch spot at Market Street's Proper Hotel. Delayed for more than a year, it's the third and final culinary project to debut at the hotel, which opened in late 2017; the Proper also houses upscale restaurant Villon and rooftop lounge Charmaine's.
Executive chef Mikey Adams is behind the menus for all three eateries. At casual La Bande, expect to see daytime items like breakfast burritos, homemade yogurt topped with fresh fruit, sandwiches, soups and salads.
Photo: The Ingalls
The cafe has tapped Oakland's Firebrand Artisan Breads to supply its baked goods, including croissants, kouign amann, chocolate crumb cake and more. Coffee (including a nitro cold brew) comes from Counter Culture, and tea is from Berkeley's Leaves and Flowers. There's also a selection of wine, beer and cocktails.
La Bande offers seating for 40, including a heated front patio on Market. But if you're on the the run, there are ready-made grab-and go items as well. It's open weekdays from 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
SoMa
Pokeworks (50 Fremont St. #R2)
Hoodline reader Ben E. wrote in to let us know that popular poke-bowl chain Pokeworks is soon to debut its first San Francisco location in SoMa. The new outpost will be located behind the Salesforce West building, next to SoulCycle.
Pokeworks San Jose. | Photo: Stephanie N./Yelp
The national poke chain -- which features a build-your-own menu -- is currently in expansion mode, with new Bay Area outposts in Mountain View, Cupertino and San Jose. You can check out its full menu here.
Closures
Mission
Almanac Taproom (2704 24th St.)
Photo: Almanac Taproom/Yelp
Finally, after two years on 24th Street, Almanac Beer Co. is permanently closing its San Francisco taproom and restaurant next Saturday, Jan. 19, according to Eater SF.
"Our incredible team in SF has made for a wonderful experience for our guests over these last two years," co-founder Damian Fagan told Eater via email. "We are sad to say goodbye to the Mission."
2018 was a busy year for Almanac, which debuted a new production brewery and taproom in Alameda just before co-founder Jesse Friedman parted ways with the company. With the Mission taproom's lease up, Almanac has decided to call it quits in order to focus on the Alameda facility.
Almanac Barrel House in Alameda. | Photo: Kambiz K./Yelp
"We've decided to keep our efforts focused on making our Alameda facility the best it can be," Fagan told Eater, hinting that there's a new project in store at the site for this spring.
It may involve reviving the Mission location's culinary offerings: Eater notes that the Alameda location currently sports an unused kitchen.
---
