SF Eats: Little Gem targets the Marina, Flour + Water plots second location, more

Marina
Little Gem (2184 Union St.)
In the Marina, Hoodline tipster Elena K. reported some movement in the former Umami Burger space, which closed last summer. Taking the helm will be a second location of gluten- and dairy-free restaurant Little Gem, which is based at 400 Grove St. in Hayes Valley.
Photo: Elena K./Hoodline Tipline
The Chronicle first got word of the eatery's planned expansion to the Marina last November, though plans for the new spot are still scant. The restaurant -- which comes from co-founders Eric Lilavois (Thomas Keller Group) and David Cruz (Ad Hoc) -- is known for its healthier fare, like salads and bowls composed of yellow lentils and red quinoa. Entrees include king salmon and veggies, or tofu farinata.
The restaurant is expected to open sometime this spring, according to Eater SF. We'll keep an eye on the space, and provide updates as warranted.
Mission
Flour + Water Pizzeria (700 Valencia St.)
Popular Italian-inspired eatery Flour + Water is plotting an expansion as well, with plans to debut its first standalone pizzeria less than a mile away from its Mission flagship restaurant (2401 Harrison St.)
The new iteration, located in the former Farina space at 700 Valencia St., is expected to open sometime this May, according to a representative for the restaurant.
Pizza at Flour + Water. | Photo: Sarah N./Yelp
On the menu, expect to see pies baked at 650 degrees from a housemade fermented dough, as well as a selection of seasonal antipasti, salads, soft-serve ice cream and beer and wine. Additional menu details will be revealed in the coming months, the representative said.
The new space will feature an upper bar that will offer a "bird's-eye view" of the pizza-making action, along with plenty of outdoor seating.
Flour + Water's owners appear to be undaunted by the prospect of neighborhood competition: Pizzeria Delfina, which offers a very similar menu, is less than a block away.
Fisherman's Wharf
Closure
Crabsters (2800 Leavenworth St.)
Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline
Finally, veteran Hoodline tipster Al M. reports from Fisherman's Wharf that Crabsters has abruptly closed its doors.
The restaurant, which specialized in fast-casual seafood dishes and crab sandwiches, "didn't give notice as to why it closed," said Al, noting that the interior has been completely emptied. "Just last week, they were open. And over the weekend, poof, vanished without a trace."
So far, public records have not revealed any new takers for the space. As always, Al M. plans to keep an eye on things and report back.
