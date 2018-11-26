SF Eats: New sushi at Stonestown, B. Patisserie taking over Wild Hare, Meatball Bar closes on Hayes

Openings
Stonestown
Tosai (3251 20th Ave. Ste. 159)
Tosai, a fast-casual sushi spot, opened its second location at the Stonestown Galleria last week.
The new eatery comes from long-time restaurateur Tonny Soesanto ofKikka Sushi, which has locations in more than 20 states across the U.S. Tosai's first outpost is located at the Westfield Century City mall in Los Angeles.
According to its website, the restaurant uses only sustainable ingredients free of antibiotics and growth hormones, and features an extensive selection of vegan and gluten-free options as well.
Photo: Charlton S./Yelp
On the menu, look for options such as the signature black rice vegan sushi with chili mango, the spicy crunchy shrimp tempura roll with avocado, the crab California roll and more.
There's an assortment of sashimi and grab-and-go meals, too. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Outer Sunset
The Place Hot Pot & Grill (2547 Noriega St.)
Next, we have The Place Hot Pot & Grill, a new hot pot spot that's opened up in the Outer Sunset -- just in time for cooler weather.
Photo: JiaRong L./Yelp
The restaurant features an extensive selection of Chinese- and Japanese-inspired dishes, like spicy grilled fish, ramen and udon noodle soups.
But the centerpiece of the menu is tableside hot pot, with 10 different soup bases to choose from (like kimchi, spiced chicken or beef bone broth). Finish it off with your choice of proteins and veggies, like American Kobe beef, pork belly, lobster, Chinese yam, winter melon and more.
Closures
Lower Pac Heights
Wild Hare (2801 California St.)
Next, Hoodline readers Shannon D. and Canice F. wrote in to let us know that cocktail bar and restaurant Wild Hare appears to have closed its doors at California and Divisadero streets.
Photo: Wild Hare/Yelp
The Chronicle confirmed the closure, and reports that Belinda Leong and Michel Suas of neighboring B. Patisserie (2821 California St.) are working to take over the space for a new French-inspired eatery, called Routier. The duo also own fast-casual lunch spot B. on the Go, located right across the street.
"We want to have dishes that evoke those classic French dishes and become mainstays that people come back for, but not a menu that is a copy/paste from other brasseries and bistros," chef-partner John Paul Carmona told Eater SF.
Routier is expected to open sometime next spring.
Hayes Valley
The Meatball Bar (602 Hayes St.)
Photo: Ayo Suber/Hoodline
Finally, after a mere eight months in operation, The Meatball Bar has called it quits in Hayes Valley.
It's not clear why the outpost has shuttered. A message posted to the business' window simply says "We are closed" and encourages would-be-diners to head over to its other location, at 125 Sutter St. in the FiDi, instead.
Co-owners Angelo Sannino and Gianni Chiloiro also own nearby pizzeria Doppio Zero (395 Hayes St.), which opened in August.
We've reached out to the owners to learn more about Meatball Bar's closure, and whether Doppio Zero will be affected. We'll update if we hear back.
---
