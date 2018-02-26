FOOD & DRINK

SF Eats: 'There Sushi Bar' Debuts In North Beach, 'Kantine' Eyes April Opening, More

Smørrebrød sandwiches at Kantine. | Photo: Kantine SF/Facebook

By Hoodline
In this edition, a Scandinavian restaurant moves closer to its grand abning, a North Beach sushi joint quietly rebrands, and an Oakland Halal spot expands to San Francisco.

Let's dig in.
Castro/Duboce: Kantine (1906 Market St.)

Katine--a Scandinavian pop-up that's been serving breakfast, brunch and lunch fare around the city for the last few years--is poised to debut its first brick-and-mortar locale this spring.

The eatery is a project by former Nopa chef Nichole Accettola and her husband, Joachim Majholm, which got its start with appearances at the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market.

As we reported last year, the restaurant will take over the formerLittle Hollywood Launderette, which closed after the building's owners terminated its lease.
Photo: Kantine/facebook

Accettola and Majholm had to obtain a Change of Use permit from the Planning Department to convert the laundromat into a restaurant, which was ultimately approved, despite some neighborhood opposition.

Accettola's love of Scandinavian cuisine began during a one-year stint in Copenhagen that eventually turned into fifteen years, according to Katine's Facebook page, when she "fell in love with the Danish culture."

While the new menu isn't public, the restaurant's website hints that it will feature a selection of savory and sweet dishes "chockfull of flavor and made from the best local ingredients."

To test out the opening menu for the new restaurant, Katine is holding two, already sold out pop-up events at the Loft (2948 20th St.).

If all goes to plan, expect to see the restaurant open in early April.
There Sushi Bar & Restaurant. | Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline

North Beach: There Sushi Bar & Restaurant (393 Bay St.)

Tipster extraordinaire Al M. reported from North Beach that Miyabi Sushi--which featured a variety of Japanese mainstays, along with Korean comfort food dishes like bibimbap and bulgogi--has transitioned into There Sushi Bar & Restaurant.
Interior of the restaurant. | Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline

The change quietly happened in the last week, according to our tipster.

Other than new signage on the awning, much hasn't changed, he said, including the interior. Currently, the new eatery is only serving lunch on weekdays, but an employee told Al that the restaurant will transition to dinner service once "they're settled in."
Marhaba Indian & Pakistani Halal Cuisine. | Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline

Tenderloin: Marhaba Indian & Pakistani Halal Cuisine (485 O'Farrell St.)

Over in the TL, Al told us that Oakland's Marhaba Indian & Pakistani Halal Cuisine is expanding its operations in the Bay Area with a new location at the former C-Store convenience shop.
Photo: Woobie W./Yelp

The space is undergoing minor construction and renovation, he said and added that the restaurant owners are aiming for an early April debut.

Assuming the menu will stay relatively the same, expect to see offerings such as tandoor-grilled dishes, vegetable and chicken curries, prawn vindaloo and more.

Thanks, as ever, to Al M., our eyes and ears.

If you've seen something new on the city's restaurant beat, text your tips to 415-200-3233 or email tips@hoodline.com. If we use your information in a story, we'll give you credit.
