SF Eats: Tonic location revealed, Marina Bloody Mary pop-up, more

Photo: Lindsay R./Yelp

By Hoodline
In this edition, a Russian Hill watering hole begins its move to Lower Nob Hill, a Bloody Mary-inspired pop-up heads to the Marina, movement at a former Hawaiian eatery, and other restaurant-related news from around the city.

Opening



Future home of Tonic. | Photo: Google

Lower Nob Hill


Tonic (895 Post St.)

As we reported last month, neighborhood bar Tonic held one last hurrah before closing up and relocating to an undisclosed location. Owner Duncan Ley wasn't able to share details at the time while negotiations were finalized with his new landlord.

Since we posted the story, several tipsters wrote or texted to let us know they've spotted Tonic's new location in Lower Nob Hill at Post and Hyde Streets in the former SF Coin Laundry space. While it's not clear why the laundry closed, Ley said Tonic is not displacing any existing businesses.
Photo: Dylan H./Hoodline Tipline

Tipster Dylan H. stopped by the location and noticed "some activity in the space," including a menu board and some seating that has been staged for installation.

Ley previously told Hoodline that some of the pub's best recognized features, including the old bar top, mirrors and its neon sign would be making the move as well. If all goes to plan, expect Tonic to be open by the fall.
Photo: Eric K./Hoodline Tipline

Marina/Cow Hollow


Diane's Bloody Mary Bar (2120 Greenwich St.)

Tipster Eric K. reports from the Marina/Cow Hollow neighborhood that Diane's Bloody Mary Bar is heading to The Mina Test Kitchen for another pop-up opening June 14. Diane Mina (wife of Michael Mina) is behind the project and will feature her signature Bloody Mary mixtures.

Mina's test kitchen has been home to seven different restaurant concepts over the last two years, according to its website, including Middle'terranea, Little Italy, International Smoke, Postcards from La Costiera and Debbie's Bloody Mary Bar.

The aim of the kitchen is to turn successful concepts into brick-and-mortar restaurants, said Mina. International Smoke debuted last year in SoMa and Cal Mare -- a new project from the folks behind Postcards from La Costiera -- has opened at the Beverly Center in Los Angeles.

Updates



Photo: Google

Inner Richmond


Grindz (832 Clement St.)

Over in the Inner Richmond, veteran tipster Al M. spotted some movement in the space that once occupied Grindz Hawaiian eatery.

As we reported early last month, owners Bradley Lum and Josefa Carballo posted a message to the business' website stating the kitchen had closed and the pair are planning to focus on other yet-to-be-announced ventures.

It's unclear which restaurant is moving in, though. A Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control transfer application has been posted to the window of the restaurant, however, no business name was listed. A worker on site declined to disclose the information to Al when he visited.

Public records for the application, which has been approved for beer and wine sales, also does not include a business name.

Closure



Sugoi Sushi. | Photo: Rita Y./Yelp

Mission


Sugoi Sushi (1152 Valencia St.)

Lastly, tipster Ben E. reports from the Mission that Sugoi Sushi (between 22nd and 23rd Streets) has closed. "The restaurant has been dark and looks packed up," said Ben.

While Yelpers have confirmed the closure as well, it's unclear why the eatery decided to call it quits. There's no indication on the business' website or Facebook page regarding the move, and a phone call to the restaurant rang unanswered with no forwarding message. A subsequent email was returned undeliverable.

Thanks to the wind beneath our wings, tipsters Dylan H., Eric K., Al M., and Ben E.!

If you've seen something new in the neighborhood, text tips and photos to 415-200-3233, or email tips@hoodline.com. If we use your info in a story, we'll give you credit.
