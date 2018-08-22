FOOD & DRINK

SF Hole in the Wall Pizza opens new shop in Outer Sunset

Photo: Hiba Z./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving pizza? You're in luck. A new SF Hole in the Wall Pizza has opened its doors at 1825 Irving St. in the Outer Sunset. You can find its flagship location in the Marina at 3244 Scott St.

Formerly Irving Pizza, the new pizzeria is under the same ownership but has reopened with a new name after an extensive remodel. The expanded space features additional seating, more televisions and 10 beers on tap.

Come late on a Saturday night after the pub crawl and grab a large slice of arugula pear pizza with blue cheese and mozzarella; classic pepperoni with mushrooms; or the San Francisco with pepperoni, ham, olives, feta and ground beef.

Calzones, burgers and appetizers like garlic bread, fresh-cut fries and meatballs are also on offer.

SF Hole in the Wall Pizza has garnered positive reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Hiba Z., who reviewed the new spot on Aug. 18, wrote, "When I walked in I knew right away this is an elevated pizza place. Starting with great service, perfect pizza and a comfortable fun environment. Will definitely come again and bring some friends."

Yelper Megan M. added, "Same owners as Irving Pizza in a beautifully renovated space that's well lit and great for families. The fresh ingredients really make the pizzas."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. SF Hole in the Wall Pizza is open from 4 p.m.-1 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday, 11 a.m.-1 a.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
Ed's Cheesesteak debuts in downtown Oakland
Comforting cuisine: The 5 best spots for Southern food in Oakland
Brunching on pandan pancakes: What's trending in San Francisco's food scene?
Starbucks releases return date for Pumpkin Spice Latte
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Employer says Mollie Tibbetts suspect worked under fake name
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mixed results at DMV office as director tours Bay Area location
Officials concerned about job loss after Orchard closure news
Contagious measles case in Contra Costa County prompts warning
New cashier-less store in SF will help you get lunch in 16 seconds
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Morning fog along coast, summer chill could last 'til September
Show More
A look at travelers' rights during Hurricane Lane
Study credits ceasefire strategy for reducing gun violence in Oakland
VIDEO: Bicyclist tries to cross Bay Bridge
Consumer Catch-up: Vornado space heater recall, IBM coffee drone
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
More News