'SF Plants' brings potted plants, succulents, tools and more to Polk Street

Aspiring "plant parents" will be delighted to learn that a new nursery has opened its doors at Polk and California streets. Located at 1475 Polk St., SF Plants comes from Dino Bocala and Mark Leahy, who've operated floral design studio Bella Fiora at the same Polk Street address for nearly two decades, according to the business' website.
While Bella Fiora offered one-of-a-kind floral creations for events and interior designers, SF Plants is more focused on amateur gardeners. Stocked with an array of decorative plants and succulents, as well as pots and other necessary accoutrements, it's targeted at city dwellers looking to bring a touch of green to their homes.
The shop also offers fresh flowers by the stem, allowing customers to build their own bouquets and arrangements. Check out the full lineup of offerings in the shop's gallery here.
With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new plant nursery has already made a good impression.
Bijun A L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 10, wrote, "I really liked their selection of plants! Affordable prices for healthy plants. They have some cute baskets and pots as well. Shop owners were very welcoming and helpful."
And L W. wrote, "This is a wonderful place. Mark and Dino know their stuff and take great care to ensure you are happy. I wish I had a bigger place so I could fill it with more plants from their."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. SF Plants is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
