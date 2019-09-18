San Francisco restaurant earns spot on new survey

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new survey lists a San Francisco restaurant as one of the top restaurants around the world worth traveling to.The joint survey by Kayak and Open Table lists "Frances" in the Castro at Number 7 on its top 25."Frances" serves enhanced versions of classic American comfort dishes.The menu changes daily but there are three that are constant: Bacon Beignets, lumberjack cake, and the Panisse frites, which OpenTable says shouldn't be missed.The chef says it's a take on french fries made with chickpeas and a delicate crust.