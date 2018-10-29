FOOD & DRINK

Shabuya brings all-you-can-eat shabu-shabu to Concord

Photo: Quoc K./Yelp

By Hoodline
Shabu-shabu fans, take heed: there's a fresh all-you-can-eat place in town to get your fix. The new arrival is the latest branch of a Southern California-based chain called Shabuya, and is located in the Veranda shopping center at 2025 Diamond Blvd., Suite F150.

The table-made soup spot is open for both lunch and dinner, with seven soup bases (including a vegetarian stock), ten meats and seven seafood choices on offer -- from ribeye beef and pork belly to scallops and octopus. Veggies, sauces and sides are also available. (You can check out the basic menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of 24 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition is on its way to developing a local fan base.

"They have an amazing sauce bar, with a wide array of different sauces to mix into your perfect combination. If you have any questions, they are more than willing to help you out with what you want based on your tastes," wrote Chris W. on October 26, recommending, "Try the sesame paste, you won't regret it."

"Overall, I thought the meats were pretty good. My favorites were the Wagyu Beef Toro (#1) and the Special Short Rib (#5)," Yelper Harvey K. added. "I was very impressed by the freshness of the green veggies (tong ho in particular). I ended up getting multiple plates."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Shabuya is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineConcord
FOOD & DRINK
3 new markets to check out in San Francisco
After 32 years, Lower Haight's Thep Phanom to become Janchay's Bistro
SF Eats: Mauerpark now open, Bread and Cocoa shutters, possible buyer for La Victoria Bakery space
Sail away with the newest Mission cocktail bar: Bon Voyage
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Couple killed in fall at Yosemite's Taft Point identified
Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival hires armed security
PG&E saying no 'immediate plans' to cut power during Red Flag Warning
San Francisco considers hiring trash sorters to reduce waste
Marin County tobacco shops caught in middle of vaping battle
Houston Zoo exhibit evacuated after chimp smashes window
Person rescued after being trapped between BART train, platform in SF
Attorneys for Ghost Ship fire suspects won't ask for change of venue
Show More
Twitter may be saying goodbye to the 'like' button
Mom of missing Texas 2-year-old arrested and charged
Wait times for citizenship applications stretch to 2 years
Police: Woman wanted in deadly hit-and-run in Sunnyvale
Electronic skateboard maker growing and hiring in Santa Cruz
More News