Shanghai Dumpling House brings dim sum to Pleasanton

A new restaurant that specializes in Shanghai cuisine has opened its doors in Pleasanton. The newcomer, called Shanghai Dumpling House, is located at 201 Main St., Suite E, previous site of Kitchen of Kuchipudi.
Dim sum offerings include the brothy Shanghai steamed dumplings (xiao long bao), potstickers and spicy wontons, as well as egg rolls and chive pancakes. Chinese main dishes are also on offer, including braised beef noodles, salty pork with vegetables in a clay pot and a cold plate of chicken in chili sauce. There is also an extensive list of seafood options and soups.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp so far, Shanghai Dumpling House has already made a good impression.
Winnie W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 2, wrote, "Located at the end of Main Street in downtown Pleasanton, in a retro strip mall next to the popular Vic's Cafe, Shanghai Dumpling House offers excellent food, friendly service, nice clean seating and a roomy environment."
Yelper Jasmine L. added, "Their Shanghai steamed dumplings were delicious. It's one of my favorite dumplings, and they really knocked it out of the park here. The vegetable and fish dumplings had a wonderful filling, and were perfect for our party member who is a pescatarian."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Shanghai Dumpling House is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. every day except Tuesday, when it's closed.
