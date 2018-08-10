FOOD & DRINK

Shanghai Dumpling King gets new owners, closes for repairs

Photo: Camden Avery/Hoodline

By Hoodline
Fans of the Outer Richmond gastronomical mainstay Shanghai Dumpling King may have noticed the business is currently closed for renovations. The closure raised an alarm for some fans of the restaurant, long known for its marriage of excellent dumplings and unpretentious, down-at-heel decor.

The business is now owned by Mary Feng Shimei and will reopen in September, she said, as Bao Bao Noodle Bar.

But despite the change of ownership, Shimei confirmed the shop would continue on in its capacity as the neighborhood's favorite dumpling purveyor, saying it would offer the "same dumplings, same price."

Signs posted in the window announce vacancies for staff positions, including cooks.

Despite the modest facelift to the shop's interior, no real changes to layout or construction are planned.

Thanks to tipster Hannah F.
