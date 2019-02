Wednesday, February 27th, 2019 6:16AM

If bubble tea and coffee drinks are what you're after, look no further than this new business. The fresh addition to the Hillsdale Shopping Center, called Sharetea , is located in its recently remodeled dining terrace at 60 E. 31st Ave.The cafe offers an array of fruit, milk, brewed, cream and blended teas, with flavors like taro pearl, ginger and mango. Customers may also top their drinks with aloe vera, herb jelly, ice cream and more With a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Sharetea has been warmly received by patrons.Joe O., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 18, wrote, "Hands down the best boba spot in San Mateo! Conveniently located in the new dining terrace, first store on the left coming up from the escalators. Friendly staff, benevolent management and great tasting tea and toppings!"And Melissa C. wrote , "Love love love! The staff are so nice, I know they just opened but loved how precise they where with their orders!"Sharetea is now open, so stop in to try it for yourself.---