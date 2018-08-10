Shuttered North Beach deli returns as Palermo II Delicatessen

A classic North Beach deli has returned after a decade in mothballs. Located at 658 Vallejo St. in North Beach, it's called Palermo II Delicatessen.
As we reported in April, members of the family that opened Palermo Delicatessen at 1556 Stockton St. in 2004, but which closed in 2008, planned to reboot it with many of the same recipes.
Version 2.0 is now open, and you will indeed find the Don Gaetano, a classic Italian combo sandwich named after a family patriarch, and the Crab Jack, dungeness crab salad on toasted focaccia with bell pepper and jack cheese. Other sandwiches include the Sicilian, with prosciutto cotto, sun-dried tomato, artichoke hearts and fresh mozzarella, and the served-hot Sausage Matters, with Molinari Factory sausage, peppers, onions, sauce and provolone.
The fresh addition has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.
Alex B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on August 3, wrote, "This is my favorite new sandwich spot. Great location, service and overall offerings. My favorites are the Little Rocket Man with the spicy salami and the Crab Jack."
And Cole G. wrote, "So happy that Palermo is back. An authentic Sicilian deli with lots of choices for meats and cheeses with fresh bread and condiments."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Palermo II Delicatessen is open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
