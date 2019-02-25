Signature San Francisco sandwiches: The Boy's Deli makes Financial District debut

Craving a hearty sandwich during the work week? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the Financial District. Located at 315 Montgomery St., Suite E, the newcomer is called The Boy's Deli.
The FiDi outpost is the second for the family-run business, which has been operating since 2000 out of a storefront on Polk Street. Like the original, it offers an extensive menu of signature and customizable sandwiches, Italian- and Mediterranean-inspired sides and soups.
For breakfast, look for egg and cheese sandwiches with sausage, bacon or ham; bagels with cream cheese, smoked salmon and capers; or classic peanut butter and jelly.
If you're going the lunch route, expect to see signature sandos like the Sanfranpsycho, with honey turkey, gouda, bacon, pesto and garlic spread; or the Escape From Alcatraz, with chipotle chicken, three-pepper Colby Jack cheese, bacon and barbecue sauce. (Check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, The Boys Deli's newest location has already made a good impression.
Sandy B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 17, wrote, "I'm such a fan of The Boy's Deli in Russian Hill and got super excited about this location by work. The FiDi location is inside 555 California, but it's on the Montgomery side."
And Michel S. added, "My favorite sandwich in San Francisco! I used to have to be on Polk to get it, but now has a new location in FiDi! Staff is extremely nice, and the sandwiches are huge just to look at."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. The Boy's Deli is open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
