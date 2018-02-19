FOOD & DRINK

'Simply Cafe' Brings Chinese Fusion Fare To Hayes Valley

Photo: Rue L./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new breakfast and brunch spot has opened in Hayes Valley. Located at 340 Grove St. (between Franklin St. & Gough St.), the fresh addition is called Simply Cafe.

Now open in the former Sage Cafe space, the restaurant features an extensive menu of coffee drinks, all-day breakfast and brunch dishes, salads and sandwiches, Chinese fare and more.

Customers will find items like the Meat Lover's Scramble with crispy bacon, sausage, honey ham, tomatoes and mozzarella; a tuna-and-cheddar sandwich on sliced multigrain or sourdough; a salad with baby spinach, mixed greens, strawberries, almonds, and feta cheese with house-made vinaigrette; and asparagus fish with black bean sauce and veggies.

There's a selection of smoothies on offer, too, and a variety of popular coffee and tea drink mainstays like mochas, chai and matcha lattes, and more. (Take a look at the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp, Simply Cafe seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Veston S., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot, praised its "great food, delicious coffee, dedicated management and accommodating staff. Simply Cafe is a mighty fine place for all walks of life and ages."

"In this fast-paced world, sometimes we just want to slow down and live simply. This is where we can do that," wroteLorrie C. "I'm always on the hunt for a non-hipster, local cafe where I can write and get some work done. Now that, but serene, cute and with Asian food and snacks? I'm there!"

Simply Cafe is open Tuesday-Friday from 8am-8pm, Saturday from 9am-8pm, and Sunday from 9am-6pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News