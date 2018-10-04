Sip N Bowl debuts in Willow Glen with bubble tea and Asian fusion eats

A new Asian fusion spot, offering bubble tea and street food, has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 1163 Lincoln Ave. in Willow Glen, the fresh addition is called Sip N Bowl.
The counter-service eatery offers customizable bowls in which you choose a base (rice, noodles or salad), a protein (grilled pork, lemon grass chicken, tofu, among others), veggies like cucumber and kimchee and a sauce. Snacks such as spring rolls, popcorn chicken and potstickers are also on offer.
Ordering a drink also features a build-your-own menu, with options for sweetness, ice level and base tea (green tea, black tea and milk tea). Add flavors such as lychee, strawberry, passionfruit, wintermelon, honeydew and honey. Finally, finish it off with toppings like rainbow jelly, aloe vera, salted cream, popping boba and more.
With a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, Sip N Bowl is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Marcel C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 29, wrote, "Aside from the great service and foods, Sip N Bowel offers a selection of drinks in a fancy lightbulb cup. I personally like Vietnamese coffee so that's my fix, but if you're in the mood for the other teas and drinks, I recommend checking out their menu and sipping up the flavors."
And CJ E. wrote, "Tasty food at affordable prices. Great customer service! Terrific, casual and clean atmosphere. Love the inverted lightbulb drink vessels. Enjoy the Asian flair at this quaint new restaurant."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Sip N Bowl is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
