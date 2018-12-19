Sip on shakes at Pleasanton's new Makers Of Milkshakes | Hoodline

FOOD & DRINK

Photo: Makers of Milkshakes/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score desserts, ice cream and frozen yogurt has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 1 Stoneridge Mall Road, the fresh arrival is called Makers of Milkshakes.

The milkshake spot originated in India and recently expanded overseas with a menu that offers signature shakes with flavors like chocolate, strawberry and Belgian dark chocolate. The spot also serves fruit shakes, ice cream and candy bar-flavored drinks.

Makers of Milkshakes has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Jennifer M. added, "This new milkshake place is in the middle of the mall. I loved that they had a whole Oreo series."

Head on over to check it out: Makers of Milkshakes is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
