FOOD & DRINK

Bay Area's Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest

EMBED </>More Videos

Competitive eating master Joey "Jaws" Chestnut chowed down on a record 62 carnitas tacos in eight minutes to win the inaugural Pacific Park World Taco-Eating Championship on Thursday.

By
SANTA MONICA, Calif. --
Competitive eating master Joey "Jaws" Chestnut downed a record 62 carnitas tacos in eight minutes to win the inaugural Pacific Park World Taco-Eating Championship on Thursday.

RELATED: Joey Chestnut gobbles 74 hotdogs, setting new world record

The event on the Santa Monica pier offered $5,000 in prizes, including $2,500 for first place, and featured many of the world's highest-ranked competitive eaters. The eating circuit's top female, Miki Sudo from New York, finished in fourth place with 37 tacos.

Chestnut, who is from San Jose, held 44 eating records prior to the taco event and is perhaps best known for his digestive feats at the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island, where he has downed a record 74 hot dogs.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodtacoseating contestbuzzworthydistractionSouthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Brownies, baklava and pie: 3 cool new bakeries to check out in San Francisco
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Sip N Bowl debuts in Willow Glen with bubble tea and Asian fusion eats
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Tall buildings safety strategy results released for SF
Thousands of Marriott hotel workers strike in San Francisco
Suspicious device detonated at PG&E substation in Fulton
Livermore mother heartbroken over teens' suspected overdose death
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
AccuWeather Forecast: Skies mostly clear, cold temps in early morning
Consumer Catch-up: Major beef recall, holiday spending outlook
North Bay nonprofit helps fire victims with yoga classes, services
Show More
Fremont police say missing 14-year-old boy found in El Cerrito
Oakland set to open third Tuff Shed village
Drunk birds are flying into windows, cars
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Blue Angels make presence known with practice session over SF
More News