Slices makes SoMa debut, with Roman-style pizza by the square

Housed in the space previously home to Popsons, Slices specializes in Roman-style pies made with imported flour and tomatoes, which are baked in a steel pan and cut into squares for serving. Topping options include a margherita pizza with fresh mozzarella and basil, or a Hawaiian topped with jalapenos.
A rotating selection of of seasonal pizzas are also on offer, like a chicken pesto pie with tomatoes, onions and yellow peppers. Diners can also pair their pizza with a salad: options include a chicken Caesar, a Greek salad and a Caprese salad. Panini are also on the way.
For now, the new spot doesn't serve beer or wine, but it does offer soft drinks and three kinds of lemonade: regular, strawberry or raspberry.
With a four-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, Slices has made a promising start.
Yelper Ken G. wrote, "They have a good array of options, including different kinds of meat and vegetarian. The price point is typical for San Francisco. The customer service is very good -- warm and friendly."
And Nic Z. wrote, "The location is convenient to Caltrain (it's steps from the station), so you can grab a slice for your commute or eat inside; they have tons of seating including tables and barstools by the window. Staff were super friendly and brought our pizza and a couple waters right to our table."
Head on over to check it out: Slices is open from 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.