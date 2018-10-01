A new spot to score pizza has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 5132 Broadway, the new addition is called Sliver Pizzeria.
Sliver, whose flagship location is at 2468 Telegraph Ave. in Berkeley, also has another outpost on the way at 2174 Shattuck Ave.
In the tradition of fellow Bay Area pizzerias like Cheese Board and Arizmendi, it offers a single pizza flavor each day by the slice or pie, with a rotating selection of vegetarian toppings. Recent topping combos have included corn, broccoli, cherry tomatoes and goat cheese, or tomatoes, feta, cilantro, garlic oil and lime.
There's an activism component to Sliver as well; its mission is to "bring significant awareness to the issue of modern-day slavery, one sliver at a time," according to a statement on the business' website. A portion of proceeds go to fight human trafficking.
Sliver Pizzeria has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Rachel M. wrote, "Right when we entered, we were greeted warmly by the staff and offered a sample of the pizza of the day with their signature cilantro and hot sauce. Super flavorful and delicious! We ordered half of a pie and devoured every morsel."
Yelper Rick H. added, "This is the best pizza joint! The pizza is amazing. They have one style of pizza and it changes daily. They also have a rotating salad featured. The slice and salad combo is a great deal, at about $8. Delicious, high-quality pies!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Sliver Pizzeria is open from 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. daily.
Sliver Pizzeria opens a new outpost in Oakland
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News