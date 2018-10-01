FOOD & DRINK

Sliver Pizzeria opens a new outpost in Oakland

Photo: Rachel M./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score pizza has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 5132 Broadway, the new addition is called Sliver Pizzeria.

Sliver, whose flagship location is at 2468 Telegraph Ave. in Berkeley, also has another outpost on the way at 2174 Shattuck Ave.

In the tradition of fellow Bay Area pizzerias like Cheese Board and Arizmendi, it offers a single pizza flavor each day by the slice or pie, with a rotating selection of vegetarian toppings. Recent topping combos have included corn, broccoli, cherry tomatoes and goat cheese, or tomatoes, feta, cilantro, garlic oil and lime.

There's an activism component to Sliver as well; its mission is to "bring significant awareness to the issue of modern-day slavery, one sliver at a time," according to a statement on the business' website. A portion of proceeds go to fight human trafficking.

Sliver Pizzeria has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Rachel M. wrote, "Right when we entered, we were greeted warmly by the staff and offered a sample of the pizza of the day with their signature cilantro and hot sauce. Super flavorful and delicious! We ordered half of a pie and devoured every morsel."

Yelper Rick H. added, "This is the best pizza joint! The pizza is amazing. They have one style of pizza and it changes daily. They also have a rotating salad featured. The slice and salad combo is a great deal, at about $8. Delicious, high-quality pies!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Sliver Pizzeria is open from 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineOakland
FOOD & DRINK
La Grana Fish makes East Oakland debut, with seafood and more
Ramen, shakshuka, sushi and more: What's trending on San Francisco's food scene?
Loving Cup acquired by La Boulangerie; former owners plot new frozen dessert business
Haight's Cha Cha Cha secures license for house-brewed craft beer
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
First day of Fleet Week in San Francisco kicks off with drill
Trump wants 'comprehensive' FBI probe into Kavanaugh accusations
'Tragedy of grand scale': Events mark anniversary of Vegas shooting
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
Body found in North Carolina park officially ID'd as Maddox Ritch
Experience California's first underwater trail in Lake Tahoe
Blue Angels expected in San Francisco ahead of Fleet Week
Friend, now NCSU professor says Kavanaugh was a 'heavy drinker'
Show More
Man uses fortune cookie numbers to win $1M in NJ lottery
Supreme Court denies request to hear appeal over Martins Beach
Kellyanne Conway says she is a victim of sexual assault
Study: Too much screen time can lead to dog depression
AccuWeather Forecast: Increasing clouds, rain returns overnight
More News