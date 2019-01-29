SoMa gets a new Japanese-meets-Korean sushi bar: Sushi Ondo

A new Japanese-Korean hybrid sushi bar called Sushi Ondo has opened its doors at 1550 Howard St. in SoMa.
Headed by Min Choe (of the Mission's Sushi Hon and the Tenderloin's Barnzu), the new spot centers on an omakase menu, which starts at $65 per person. It includes both Korean and Japanese bites: plates of nigiri such as amberjack, cured flounder and tuna belly are interspersed with Korean flavors like marinated short rib dumpling soup.
A sake pairing for the omakase menu is an additional $40. Diners can also order a la carte, and reservations are available online through the restaurant's website.
With a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition seems to be a hit in its early days.
"I've been to most omakase restaurants in SF and this is by far the best value for the top-notch ingredients!" enthused Yelper Cherylynn N. "All the neta were nicely cut and seasoned with soy, some aged, some torched, and/or garnished with accoutrements that best highlighted the fish ... Every piece of nigiri was incredibly fresh, well-crafted, and delicious."
And Yelper Nana K. agreed, "The sushi chef was great. Every piece of sushi I had was terrific. They were traditional with a modern twist, but not so much that you missed the traditional style. The price was extremely reasonable for the amount of food you get."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Sushi Ondo is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday and 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday.
