SoMa snags a new sandwich spot: Banh Mi King

Photo: Kevin B./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Vietnamese spot specializing in sandwiches has opened its doors in SoMa. The family-owned eatery, called Banh Mi King, is located at 180 Howard St. (between Main and Spear streets).

On the menu, diners will find a variety of the eponymous banh mi, with a choice of fillings: roasted pork, five-spice chicken, ham or sardines. The sandwiches are finished with pate, carrots, pickled daikon, cucumber, cilantro and jalapenos. (You can check out the selection of sandwiches here.)

With a four-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Yelper Di S., who was the first to review the new sandwich spot on Nov. 21, wrote, "This place did not disappoint! It's a small store run by a family, and the meat/bread/veggie ratio was perfect. I ordered the traditional combo and it came out to under $8.50. Very reasonable price for a quality sandwich!"

"Great banh mi place, on par with other popular ones in the city," added Yelper Kevin B. "The bread is on the denser side, crispy on the outside with a nice chew on the inside. They're generous on the flavorful meat and fillings. Friendly and quick service. Good prices."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Banh Mi King is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
