Sourdough & Co. brings sandwiches, salads and soup to Dublin

Looking for a new place to grab a bite in Dublin? This new spot, called Sourdough & Co., is the fresh arrival located at 2696 Dublin Blvd.
Located inside the Fallon Gateway Shopping Center, the new eatery features two salads, a soup of the day and a build-your-own sandwich option.
Gourmet salad options include Greek or Italian, and the soup selection rotates daily, offering choices like New England clam chowder, chicken and poblano peppers, broccoli and cheese, and chili. (See the full menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of 17 Yelp reviews so far, the fresh arrival has made a promising start.
Dave X., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 26, wrote, "Great sandwich! The bread and house spread is amazing! I got pastrami sandwich, and it was honestly the best sandwich I've had. By the way ask Jonathan to make the sandwich for you, he's the best!"
Yelper Michael H. added, "What I did enjoy was their clam chowder (good flavor, thicker consistency than other soup places) and a tasty Reuben sandwich on a warm sourdough roll that clearly seemed as though it was freshly baked in house."
And Victor G. wrote, "Sourdough Co. is an interesting addition to Fallon Gateway. Sandwich selection is simple. Choose a protein or two, choose sauce, cheese and size of sandwich."
Interested? Sourdough & Co. is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
