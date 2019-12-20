Make a fancy and easy Sous-Vide holiday meal

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Aly Romero, Home Chef and Creator of Aly's Elegant Eats Food blog, demonstrates how to make an elegant and easy beef tenderloin.
Sous-Vide made easy
Ingredients:
Beef tenderloin
Kosher salt
Cracked pepper
Rosemary
Thyme
3 garlic cloves, smashed
Olive oil
Butter
Directions
1. Attach to your pot
2. Add food in a sealed bag
3. Cook with manual controls
Instructions
1. Set cooker to 134 degrees
2. Season tenderloin w/ salt, pepper
3. Place beef in bag, add seasonings & olive oil
4. Sous-vide for 2-3 hours
5. Sear both sides of tenderloin
