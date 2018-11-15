FOOD & DRINK

Southern caterer Big Country Kitchen opens a new diner in Concord

Photo: R. H./Yelp

By Hoodline
A local catering company has opened a classic American diner with some Southern flair in Concord. Located at 3399 Clayton Road, the fresh addition is called Big Country Kitchen.

The chicken-themed space is serving up dishes like chicken strips, fried catfish nuggets or cod with fries, and burgers. The house special Flaming Rooster is a spicy fried chicken sandwich with additional hot sauce, akin to a Nashville-style hot chicken sandwich.

With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition is on its way to developing a local fan base.

William C. made note of the kids' play area, back patio and TVs for watching sports. Of the food, he said, "We ordered a burger, a grilled chicken salad, the popcorn shrimp, chicken wings and mixed veggies, grilled salmon sandwich, and a kids' chicken tenders. All of our food was amazing."

And Mike T. agreed, "Loved it. The food was excellent and the owner was extremely nice. The Flaming Rooster fried chicken sandwich was incredible."

Big Country Kitchen is now open at 3399 Clayton Road., so swing on by to take a peek.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineConcord
FOOD & DRINK
Love ranch? Hidden Valley is selling magnum bottles - and that's not all
Dim sum spot Harborview Restaurant & Bar now open at Four Embarcadero Center
USDA urged to name turkey brands linked to salmonella outbreak
Sour Patch Kids cereal release date announced by Post
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
President Trump will travel to NorCal to visit wildfire sites
California Wildfires: Why the smoke is sitting over the Bay Area
Camp Fire fire death toll at 56 in Butte County; 130 missing
California Wildfires: Current Bay Area air quality levels
Accuweather Forecast: Smoke continues to build in the Bay Area
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
LIST: Schools closed in Bay Area due to Camp Fire smoke
Prosecutor: GoFundMe story about helpful homeless vet a hoax
Show More
Winter Spare the Air Alert in effect through Tuesday
Woolsey Fire containment increases to 57 percent
A creative lie lands thieves thousands of dollars in Louis Vuitton merchandise
Roy Clark, country guitar virtuoso, 'Hee Haw' star, has died
Love ranch? Hidden Valley is selling magnum bottles - and that's not all
More News