Sips with Spencer

Spencer sips his way through Cache Creek Casino Resort

By
BROOKS, Calif. (KGO) -- Located in sunny Brooks, California, Cache Creek Casino Resort is filled with delicious dining experiences, extensive wine lists, and countless chances to win big!

In this episode, Spencer visits C2 Steak & Seafood and Séka Hills Olive Mill.

Address: 14455 CA-16, Brooks, Calif. 95606

C2 Steak & Seafood:

Enjoy fine meats, fresh seafood, and fiery desserts at Cache Creek Casino Resort's C2 Steak & Seafood. C2 offers the finest USDA prime Midwest corn-fed beef and savory seafood in a relaxed, yet elegant atmosphere. With an ever-expanding wine list, guests can choose from more than 400 different California and international wines. Be sure to celebrate your next big event at this "silver service" restaurant for an unforgettably exquisite experience.

Address: 14455 Highway 16, Brooks, CA 95606

Séka Hills Olive Mill and Tasting Room:

Overlooking the hills of Northern California's Capay Valley, Séka Hills Olive Mill and Tasting Room possesses over 14,000 acres of production, making it one of the most diverse farming operations in Yolo County. Owned and operated by the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, this Tribe strives to honor and preserve their ancestor's legacy, as well as the fertile valley that houses their culture and tradition. Making and selling a plethora of products, including olive oil, vinegar, and wildflower honey, Séka Hills cultivates through a lens of environmental stewardship in all of its operations.

Address: 19326 Rd 78, Brooks, CA 95606
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknorthern californiasips with spencercasinowinewine industryseafoodfun stuffrestaurantssteak
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SIPS WITH SPENCER
Spencer tours Wine Lands 2019
Spencer finds his inner foodie at Meadowood
Duckhorn is a premier producer of Napa Valley wines
Hestan brings culinary innovation to Napa
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 hurt in suspected DUI crash in SF
Bay Area Kurds rally in solidarity of their homeland in the midst of humanitarian crisis
Body found in San Jose neighborhood where Utah-based CEO went missing
'Hamilton' star Miguel Cervantes' 3-year-old daughter has died
Fog delays main attraction on last day of SF Fleet Week 2019
SF Fleet Week 2019: Blue Angels schedule, lineup of events
Thousands celebrate Italian Heritage Parade in SF
Show More
Big avocado earns Hawaii family Guinness World Records honor
49ers beat division-rival Rams on the road to improve to 5-0
Fortnite has been down for hours
UCB grad student says research may have been destroyed by PG&E outage
Diocese of Oakland mourns death of pastor, visiting archbishop
More TOP STORIES News