Spencer sips his way through Cache Creek Casino Resort

BROOKS, Calif. (KGO) -- Located in sunny Brooks, California, Cache Creek Casino Resort is filled with delicious dining experiences, extensive wine lists, and countless chances to win big!
In this episode, Spencer visits C2 Steak & Seafood and Séka Hills Olive Mill.
Address: 14455 CA-16, Brooks, Calif. 95606
C2 Steak & Seafood:
Enjoy fine meats, fresh seafood, and fiery desserts at Cache Creek Casino Resort's C2 Steak & Seafood. C2 offers the finest USDA prime Midwest corn-fed beef and savory seafood in a relaxed, yet elegant atmosphere. With an ever-expanding wine list, guests can choose from more than 400 different California and international wines. Be sure to celebrate your next big event at this "silver service" restaurant for an unforgettably exquisite experience.
Address: 14455 Highway 16, Brooks, CA 95606
Séka Hills Olive Mill and Tasting Room:
Overlooking the hills of Northern California's Capay Valley, Séka Hills Olive Mill and Tasting Room possesses over 14,000 acres of production, making it one of the most diverse farming operations in Yolo County. Owned and operated by the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, this Tribe strives to honor and preserve their ancestor's legacy, as well as the fertile valley that houses their culture and tradition. Making and selling a plethora of products, including olive oil, vinegar, and wildflower honey, Séka Hills cultivates through a lens of environmental stewardship in all of its operations.
Address: 19326 Rd 78, Brooks, CA 95606
