STARBUCKS

Starbucks brings back its Black and White Mocha for New Year

Starbucks is getting ready for the New Year with a festive drink. The "Black and White Mocha" includes whipped cream and a tie-like stripe of chocolaty sequin topping. (Starbucks)

SEATTLE (KGO) --
Starbucks is getting ready for the New Year with a festive drink. The coffee giant is bringing back its Black and White Mocha.

It includes whipped cream and a tie-like stripe of chocolaty sequin topping.

Starbucks tweeted a picture of the hot beverage along with a message.

"The holiday magic continues. #BlackAndWhiteMocha is back with dark and white chocolate sauce topped with whipped cream and chocolate sprinkles," tweeted Starbucks.

The seasonal drink is made with espresso and steamed milk, it's available now through the New Year.

