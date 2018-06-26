COFFEE

Starbucks executive says climate change will impact quality of coffee

A Starbucks executive says climate change is going to negatively impact the quality of coffee in the future. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A Starbucks executive says climate change is going to negatively impact the quality of coffee in the future.

Scientists say a fungus or coffee rust that started spreading six years ago in parts of the world, particularly in Central America, is damaging farmers who grow coffee.

RELATED: California judge says coffee must have cancer warnings

Coffee production decreased about 31-percent during a rust epidemic from 2008 to 2011.

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz says the company hopes to develop some heat and fungus resistant strains that also taste good.

Click here to read the full results of the study.
