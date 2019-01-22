SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --It's the end of the world as we know it... Starbucks is now delivering in San Francisco.
You can order most items on the regular menu through the Uber Eats app.
Starbucks has been testing its delivery service in Miami. It plans to expand to other cities, including New York, Los Angeles and Washington D.C. in the coming weeks.
There is a $2.49 booking fee. And Starbucks promises the drinks will be delivered 10 to 20 minutes after the order is placed.
So ABC7 decided to give it a try. We put in an order during "Midday Live" at 11:39 a.m. and waited to see if it showed up within the promised window.
We did that new @Starbucks delivery @UberEats and it got here..just after the show ended but within their promised window. Cheers! And thanks to our producer Sabrina! pic.twitter.com/5dvWFB5j9N— Reggie Aqui (@reggieaqui) January 22, 2019
Sure enough, lattes came at 11:58 a.m. -- 19 minutes later and not a drop spilled. While they were still nice and warm, they weren't piping hot (which some people are into).
Overall, Starbucks delivery was a success.
Tried out the new @Starbucks delivery service! Ordered during @abc7newsbayarea #MiddayLive show. Received 19 mins later unspilled. #winning #starbucks #coffee https://t.co/iJ1PBzQhe0 pic.twitter.com/eZNMKcI5gx— Kristen Sze (@abc7kristensze) January 22, 2019