Starbucks is now delivering in San Francisco -- we gave it a try

Skip the line? More like skip leaving the house -- Starbucks is now delivering in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It's the end of the world as we know it... Starbucks is now delivering in San Francisco.

You can order most items on the regular menu through the Uber Eats app.

Starbucks has been testing its delivery service in Miami. It plans to expand to other cities, including New York, Los Angeles and Washington D.C. in the coming weeks.

There is a $2.49 booking fee. And Starbucks promises the drinks will be delivered 10 to 20 minutes after the order is placed.

So ABC7 decided to give it a try. We put in an order during "Midday Live" at 11:39 a.m. and waited to see if it showed up within the promised window.



Sure enough, lattes came at 11:58 a.m. -- 19 minutes later and not a drop spilled. While they were still nice and warm, they weren't piping hot (which some people are into).

Overall, Starbucks delivery was a success.

