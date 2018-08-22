STARBUCKS

Starbucks releases return date for Pumpkin Spice Latte

EMBED </>More Videos

Starbucks says Pumpkin Spice is coming back August 28

By
Coffee lovers, rejoice! If you're ready for Pumpkin Spice, you're not going to have to wait much longer.

RELATED: Starbucks released new 'Zombie Frap' for Halloween

Starbucks is bringing back the favorite fall flavor a week early this year.

It goes back on sale August 28.

RELATED: Starbucks store saves the day for teen with cerebral palsy after senior photo session rained out

The drink, first introduced 15 years ago, only started being made with real pumpkin three years ago.

Dunkin' Donuts has also announced their fall offerings will be available a day earlier on August 27.

The menu includes Dunkin' Donuts' Pumpkin flavored and Maple Pecan flavored coffees, Maple Cream Cheese Spread, Apple Crisp Donut, and Belgian Waffle Breakfast Sandwich.

Get the latest stories and videos about Starbucks here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodpumpkin spicepumpkinstarbucksu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STARBUCKS
Starbucks set to open its first U.S. sign language store this year
California moves to declare coffee safe from cancer risk
Firefighters knock down 2-alarm fire in Sausalito
Starbucks shuts 8,000 U.S. stores for anti-bias training
More starbucks
FOOD & DRINK
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect makes court appearance
Orchard Supply to close all of its stores
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Bay Area flights leaving for Hawaii as Hurricane Lane moves in
Internet sensation fat cat finds fur-ever home
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
6.2 magnitude earthquake reported off the Oregon coast
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
More News