Start the presses: Project Juice opens Marina location

Photo: Monica B./Yelp

By Hoodline
"Clean food and healthy bev company" Project Juice has opened a new location in the Marina district at 2234 Chestnut St. (between Pierce St. and Avila St.).

Look forward to smoothies, acai bowls, cold-pressed juices, tonics, granolas, bars and more in this health-conscious business.

The fresh addition has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of three Yelp reviews.

Catherine S., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 25, said she "used to frequent the Russian Hill location, and was so excited to see that the Marina spot would include a more robust menu. With a prime location on Chestnut St., you can now stop by for a smoothie/acai bowl post-workout at one of the many gyms/studios nearby. I ordered the Matcha Adaptogen Latte and can't wait to come back and try more!"

Yelper Monica B. said "Project Juice is my favorite spot in town," citing the cafe's "delicious smoothie bowls, juice, turmeric and avocado toasts, waffles and salads."

Monica also praised the spot's proximity to her favorite places to workout, adding, "they have wifi too, if you want to hang out for a bit."

Project Juice is open from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Saturday, and from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Sunday.
