Start the weekend off right with brunch at one of these 3 San Francisco newcomers

Soma Eats
121 Spear St., SoMa
Photo: Marites A./Yelp
Soma Eats is an all-day restaurant and bar with a focus on Mediterranean flavors. Its new second location at 121 Spear St. (near the Rincon Center) serves a full breakfast and brunch menu, with dishes like a croque madame sandwich (sliced ham, gruyere cheese, dijon mustard and a fried egg on toasted ciabatta), a Greek yogurt parfait with fruit, or a breakfast burrito.
Closer to lunchtime, healthy bowls like lamb tagine over lemon couscous may be more to your taste. (The restaurant recently expanded its hours and menu to include a happy hour and dinner service; you can check out the full menu here.)
With a five-star Yelp rating out of 13 reviews, the newcomer is on its way to building a local fan base.
"One bite of the salmon salad, and I heard angels singing," declared Yelper Madame X. "Impeccable service, tasty well-planned menu items for breakfast and lunch, and a great selection of craft beer."
And Yelper Yummy Y., who reviewed Soma Eats on November 9, recommended, "Make sure not to miss out on the halloumi dish: the fig and persimmon ingredients add a perfect balance to that cheese. We also tried the cauliflower dish, which was to die for."
Lucho's
2675 Ocean Ave., Merced Manor
Photo: Courtney S./Yelp
Lucho's is a Latin American breakfast and brunch spot located at 2675 Ocean Ave. in Merced Manor/Lakeside. It offers a mix of Californian and Mexican breakfast classics, ranging from fried bunuelos (Mexican doughnuts) to trendy avocado toast.
For brunch, look for the chilaquiles (two eggs over easy with tomato-sauce-drenched tortilla chips); the pibil Benedict, with hollandaise sauce over pulled pork; or the house signature, the Lucho: eggs, cochinita pibil pulled pork, onions and cheese. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 39 reviews on Yelp, Lucho's has been earning rave reviews from patrons.
"My husband and I both had Benedicts, which have a superb, decadent hollandaise sauce, and split their version of sugared donut holes," wrote Yelper Camille L., who reviewed Lucho's brunch on November 12. "Service was impeccable, even though we caught them on an extremely busy Saturday morning. Lucho himself was there, and is friendly, kind, and obviously passionate about what he does."
"The Lucho omelette was delicious, with very tender pulled pork," Karen L. noted. "Definitely worth coming back. Flavors were delicious, and the portions are huge."
Lucho's is open from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Captain Kona Cafe
393 W. Portal Ave., West Portal
Photo: Javi S./Yelp
Hawaii-based Captain Kona Cafe recently took over the former Paradise Pizza and Pasta space at 393 W. Portal Ave. in West Portal. Though it largely offers the same menu as Paradise did, its breakfast and brunch menu and coffee bar are brand-new additions, as we recently reported.
For brunch, try the crab cake Benedict with hash browns, eggs Florentine with poached eggs and spinach, or the huevos rancheros with chorizo and black beans. (You can view the full breakfast menu here.)
The new all-day cafe currently holds 3.5 stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Dawn H., who was one of the first users to visit Captain Kona Cafe on November 20, wrote, "Had lunch here today with my friend. Food was excellent. I had the small Hawaiian pizza, she had the veggie omelette. We both loved it! The service was great too."
But Noel K. was more critical: "Slow service even when not too busy. The pizza was still undercooked and watery. It could not be picked up. Overpriced too."
Captain Kona Cafe is open from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)