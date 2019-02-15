Craving Asian fusion cuisine? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located downtown at 62 E. Santa Clara St., the new arrival is called SuperGood Kitchen.
The new eatery recently debuted next door to the newly minted Miniboss arcade bar, and features a variety of Asian fusion dishes and creative desserts.
On the menu, look for items like Burmese-style tea leaf salad with fermented green tea, kale, lettuce and shrimp powder; crispy pork belly with a black garlic demi-glace, fried quail egg and Tokyo turnips; or oxtail ravioli with squid ink pasta, baby squid, fermented chili jus and crispy shallots.
And if you're hankering for something sweet, check out the black sesame Oreos with freeze-dried raspberries, or pandan lava cake with white chocolate ganache, honey ice cream and Frosted Flakes.
SuperGood Kitchen has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Nick N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot, said, "The crack wings are very tasty. ... The claypot fish special was also really good. Umami bomb. Salty and sugary. I think there was bits of pork belly fat also. No bones either. Nice chunks of fish."
And Ryan R. wrote, "I don't like wings. But damn. Their wings are fierce. Perfect amount of heat. Great flavor. Delicious."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. SuperGood Kitchen is open from 5-10 p.m. daily.
SuperGood Kitchen brings Asian fusion and more to downtown
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News