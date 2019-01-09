Superlative slurps: the 4 best spots to score ramen in Oakland

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top spots in Oakland to enjoy a steaming bowl of noodles and broth, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.
1. Marufuku Ramen
Photo: Heliana M./Yelp
Topping the list is Marufuku Ramen. Located at 4828 Telegraph Ave. (between 48th and 49th streets), the Temescal location of the Japantown standby only debuted last spring, but is already the highest-rated ramen spot in Oakland, boasting 4.5 stars out of 439 reviews on Yelp. You can find the menu here.
2. Noodle Theory
Photo: Alex D./Yelp
Next up is Rockridge's Noodle Theory, situated at 6099 Claremont Ave. (between Florio Street and Hillegass Avenue). With four stars out of 1,127 reviews on Yelp, this pan-Asian spot, which offers ramen among its many options for noodle soups and stir-fries, is a longtime local favorite.
If you can't make it to Rockridge, the North Oakland outlet of the restaurant, Noodle Theory Provisions, is also well-liked. You can see both restaurants' menus here.
3. Shinmai
Photo: Rabbitar N./Yelp
Shinmai, located at 1825-3 San Pablo Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the izakaya-style cocktail bar in a chic warehouse setting four stars out of 563 reviews. Though they note that it's pricier than many Oakland ramen options, reviewers have lots of praise for the tonkotsu ramen and creative drinks, like a matcha IPA.
4. Shiba Ramen
Photo: Maxx W./Yelp
Last but not least, check out vegetarian-friendly Shiba Ramen, which has earned four stars out of 183 reviews on Yelp. You can find this ramen shop, which offers chicken, pork or vegetable-based broths, at 1438 Broadway (between Telegraph Avenue and 15th Street). Or check out the menu ahead of time here.