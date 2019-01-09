FOOD & DRINK

Superlative slurps: the 4 best spots to score ramen in Oakland

Marufuku. | Photo: Paulino M./Yelp

By Hoodline
The weather's been cold, gray and rainy, with more showers in the forecast. Why not warm up with a comforting dose of ramen?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top spots in Oakland to enjoy a steaming bowl of noodles and broth, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. Marufuku Ramen



Photo: Heliana M./Yelp

Topping the list is Marufuku Ramen. Located at 4828 Telegraph Ave. (between 48th and 49th streets), the Temescal location of the Japantown standby only debuted last spring, but is already the highest-rated ramen spot in Oakland, boasting 4.5 stars out of 439 reviews on Yelp. You can find the menu here.

2. Noodle Theory



Photo: Alex D./Yelp

Next up is Rockridge's Noodle Theory, situated at 6099 Claremont Ave. (between Florio Street and Hillegass Avenue). With four stars out of 1,127 reviews on Yelp, this pan-Asian spot, which offers ramen among its many options for noodle soups and stir-fries, is a longtime local favorite.

If you can't make it to Rockridge, the North Oakland outlet of the restaurant, Noodle Theory Provisions, is also well-liked. You can see both restaurants' menus here.

3. Shinmai



Photo: Rabbitar N./Yelp

Shinmai, located at 1825-3 San Pablo Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the izakaya-style cocktail bar in a chic warehouse setting four stars out of 563 reviews. Though they note that it's pricier than many Oakland ramen options, reviewers have lots of praise for the tonkotsu ramen and creative drinks, like a matcha IPA.

4. Shiba Ramen



Photo: Maxx W./Yelp

Last but not least, check out vegetarian-friendly Shiba Ramen, which has earned four stars out of 183 reviews on Yelp. You can find this ramen shop, which offers chicken, pork or vegetable-based broths, at 1438 Broadway (between Telegraph Avenue and 15th Street). Or check out the menu ahead of time here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineOakland
FOOD & DRINK
Get to know the 4 freshest new businesses to open in Berkeley
From crêpes to chilaquiles: all-day café Mix Traditions makes Bernal Heights debut
SF Eats: La Bande opens at the Proper Hotel, Almanac Taproom departing the Mission, more
Harry's Hofbrau closing for good in San Jose
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
'Person of interest' arrested after 14-year-old dragged 4 blocks in hit-and-run
Millions of CA residents may be unable to fly starting January 22 without extra ID
Downed tree narrowly misses home in San Jose
BART release new info, increase reward for suspect in deadly shooting
1 killed in box truck crash on northbound Hwy 101 in San Jose
President Trump threatens to cut off FEMA funding for Calif.
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Q&A: 7 On Your Side to answer Covered California questions
Show More
Accuweather Forecast: Showers taper today, unsettled weekend
Paul Manafort shared 2016 presidential polling data with ex-Russian agent: Feds
Facility's CEO resigns after vegetative patient gives birth; former caregiver speaks out
Kremlin rejects suggestion it arrested American as a diplomatic pawn
Freeway sign falls on car in freak accident
More News