Suppenkuche, Biergarten owners debut German beer hall Radhaus at Fort Mason

A new beer bar has made its debut in the neighborhood. The new addition to Fort Mason, called Radhaus, is located at 2 Marina Blvd., Bldg A.
As we reported earlier this month, Radhaus comes from Aaron and Matt Hulme, the team behind Hayes Valley's Biergarten and Suppenkuche.
Given the pair's pedigree, the beverage selection runs heavily towards German beers, from Weltenberger dunkel to Andechs doppelbock. There's also a small selection of largely German wines, and some beer cocktails like a radler.
On the food side, expect options like a chicken schnitzel sandwich, bratwurst plate, and a burger. There are also some smaller bites like cucumber salad and soft pretzels with Bavarian cheese dip.
With a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the new beer bar seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Tasha D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on August 9, wrote, "Beautiful space with views of the Golden Gate Bridge and the bay. Fantastic, large, shareable dishes of traditional delicious food."
Yelper Laura B. added, "Can't wait to go here every week. With Equator, the farmers market, and the marina nearby, this corner of Fort Mason has every making of the perfect weekend spot. Loved the bier and currywurst today!"
And Gia P. wrote, "This place is VERY cool. Open, airy feel. Tall ceilings, lots of sunlight and an unbelievable view of the harbor and the Golden Gate Bridge in the distance. Huge seating area."
Head on over to check it out: Radhaus is open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. daily.
