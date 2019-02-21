Surf's up at West San Jose's new Slapfish

Seafood fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The new addition to West San Jose, called Slapfish, is located at 5297 Prospect Rd., Suite 40.
This is the latest addition for the fast-casual eatery, which has multiple locations throughout the country, plus one on the way in London, according to its website.
On the menu, expect to see dishes like the ultimate fish taco with cabbage, house sauce and pickled onions; fish and chips with house-made tartar sauce; or the Traditional Lobster Roll served warm with drawn butter, mayo and lemon.
And if you're in the mood for something a little different, check out the Surf N Turf Burger with grilled beef, lobster, cheese and caramelized onions.
Rounding things out are a selection of salads and fresh Hawaiian-style poke bowls. (You can see the full lineup here.)
The new seafood spot is making waves thus far, with a four-star rating out of 40 reviews on Yelp.
S. S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 15, wrote, "Great food, small spot, but excellent choices. Had my Valentine's lunch here today and I was a happy gal... satisfied with my clam chowder, with some bacon pieces and chunks of clams."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Slapfish is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
