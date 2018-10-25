FOOD & DRINK

Sushi bar Kibatsu opens its doors in the Lower Haight

Photo: Kibatsu/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new sushi bar has opened its doors in the Lower Haight. Called Kibatsu, the new addition is now located at 400 Haight St. (at Webster), the former home of The Lodge.

On the menu, sushi lovers will find a la carte nigiri featuring everything from bintoro (albacore) to akagai (surf clam), while cooked dishes include small plates of miso glazed cod and unagi slices. The bar also features an omakase selection for both nigiri and sashimi.

The fresh arrival has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

"Come before other people realize how great this place is!" recommended Ivan R., who was particularly impressed by the mackerel nigiri. "Quality of fish was outstanding -- every single piece I had melted in my mouth."

And Gabe T. enjoyed the omakase selection, which included less-common fish like akamutsu (rosy seabass) and kasugodai (baby red snapper): "We did omakase and let the chef take us on a culinary journey through the Tsukiji Fish Market (now the Toyosu Fish Market). Kibatsu had everything!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Kibatsu is open from 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
Sail away with the newest Mission cocktail bar: Bon Voyage
Starbucks offers new 'Witches Brew' Frappuccino
San Francisco's 5 best hot pot hot spots
McRib returns for 2018, now available through Uber Eats
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Warriors bury hidden treasure below Chase Center court
Commute Challenge: This might be the fastest way around the Bay
New drug to help fight the flu in a single pill
2 dead after apparent fall from Taft Point at Yosemite
California Gov. Jerry Brown to lead Doomsday Clock group
More suspicious packages sent to Robert De Niro, former VP Joe Biden
Duchess of Sussex has fashion faux pas during tour
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018
Show More
Mattis expected to send at least 800 troops to US-Mexico border
Rally held in Oakland in favor of Prop 10
Starbucks offers new 'Witches Brew' Frappuccino
Sweet surprise: Students sign 'Happy Birthday' for deaf custodian
Death of 3-year-old forgotten in day care van ruled homicide
More News