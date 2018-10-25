Sushi bar Kibatsu opens its doors in the Lower Haight

A new sushi bar has opened its doors in the Lower Haight. Called Kibatsu, the new addition is now located at 400 Haight St. (at Webster), the former home of The Lodge.
On the menu, sushi lovers will find a la carte nigiri featuring everything from bintoro (albacore) to akagai (surf clam), while cooked dishes include small plates of miso glazed cod and unagi slices. The bar also features an omakase selection for both nigiri and sashimi.
The fresh arrival has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.
"Come before other people realize how great this place is!" recommended Ivan R., who was particularly impressed by the mackerel nigiri. "Quality of fish was outstanding -- every single piece I had melted in my mouth."
And Gabe T. enjoyed the omakase selection, which included less-common fish like akamutsu (rosy seabass) and kasugodai (baby red snapper): "We did omakase and let the chef take us on a culinary journey through the Tsukiji Fish Market (now the Toyosu Fish Market). Kibatsu had everything!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Kibatsu is open from 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
foodHoodlineSan Francisco