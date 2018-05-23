FOOD & DRINK

SusieCakes bakery takes a bite out of FiDi

Photo: Judy K./Yelp

By Hoodline
The Financial District just got a little sweeter: SusieCakes, a bakery chain serving desserts, cupcakes and custom cakes, has opened in the neighborhood at 50 Fremont St.

SusieCakes, which has another San Francisco location at 2109 Chestnut St. in the Marina, serves fresh cakes, cookies and pies every day. The menu includes treats like red velvet cupcakes, frosted sugar cookies, brownies, lemon squares and whoopie pies.

So far, the new addition has earned a five-star rating out of two Yelp reviews.

"I love everything that Susie makes, it's all delicious and pretty," Yelper Judy K. said. "I literally cried tears of joy when I found out they were coming to my work neighborhood, and I can now enjoy them on a daily basis without going to the Marina."

Yelper Pat M. added, "Great addition to the neighborhood, although kinda cruel to put it right next to the Soul Cycle. Great cupcakes, and I love the fact that you can buy slices of full size cakes as well."

SusieCakes is open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Show More
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More News