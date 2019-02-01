Sweets fans, take heed: there's a new outlet of China-based Sweethoney Dessert now open at 411 S. Shore Center, Suite 412. The Alameda South Shore Center location joins several other Bay Area branches bringing its plethora of Hong Kong-style desserts stateside.
They range from fruit-topped tofu pudding and grass jelly to rice balls coated with peanuts and sesame. There are also some soups -- walnut and red bean, sesame and almond -- plus smoothies, iced fruit drinks and more. (You can check out the menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has made a promising start.
Joanna L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 28, wrote, "This is the best dessert house in Alameda. It is located in the shopping center area, and it's not even hard to find a parking spot here. Desserts taste so good, and there's great service."
And Mitzi W. added, "The desserts are refreshing and colorful. We went in the middle of the day, the first week it opened, and had great service and a server who explained the various desserts to us."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Sweethoney Dessert is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Sweethoney Dessert makes South Shore debut, with puddings and more
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News