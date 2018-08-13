FOOD & DRINK

Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea opens its doors in Walnut Creek

Photo: Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot that focuses on globally influenced coffees and teas has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea, the new addition is located at 1652 Bonanza St. This is the first California location for the Michigan-based group of coffeehouses.

The shop pours a selection of hot and cold beverages like caramel-coated vanilla lattes topped with whipped cream; dark roasted French chicory coffee with condensed milk; and ginger lemon and English breakfast teas. In addition, the kitchen serves up muffins, scones, coffee cake, sandwiches, salads, quiche and an assortment of desserts.

Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp.

"Enjoyed this new cafe," Yelper Debbie L. wrote. "We stopped in after Sunday brunch and were impressed by their coffee and tea selection and their unique drinks. It's a great place to relax a bit with the family on a Sunday afternoon."

Yelper Tehya B. added, "Great service and great coffee. I recommend the dreamy cold brew for work mornings and strawberry bliss if you're craving something sweet. It's a refreshing change. I'm here almost every morning."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea is open from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, 7 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
