Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea opens its doors in Walnut Creek

A new spot that focuses on globally influenced coffees and teas has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea , the new addition is located at 1652 Bonanza St. This is the first California location for the Michigan-based group of coffeehouses.The shop pours a selection of hot and cold beverages like caramel-coated vanilla lattes topped with whipped cream; dark roasted French chicory coffee with condensed milk; and ginger lemon and English breakfast teas. In addition, the kitchen serves up muffins, scones, coffee cake, sandwiches, salads, quiche and an assortment of desserts.Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp."Enjoyed this new cafe," Yelper Debbie L. wrote . "We stopped in after Sunday brunch and were impressed by their coffee and tea selection and their unique drinks. It's a great place to relax a bit with the family on a Sunday afternoon."Yelper Tehya B. added , "Great service and great coffee. I recommend the dreamy cold brew for work mornings and strawberry bliss if you're craving something sweet. It's a refreshing change. I'm here almost every morning."Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea is open from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, 7 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.