GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Taco Bell giving away free tacos today thanks to Warriors win

You can get a free Doritos Locos Taco Wednesday and it's all thanks to the Golden State Warriors! (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

You can get a free Doritos Locos Taco Wednesday and it's all thanks to the Golden State Warriors!

At the start of the NBA Finals, Taco Bell promised a free taco for every customer if a road team beat a home team during the series.

The Golden State Warriors accomplished that twice against the Cleveland Cavaliers on their way to another championship.

Click here for all the highlights from the Warriors victory parade.

Because of their score, you can now score too!



Visit any Taco Bell between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday and ask for a free Doritos Locos Taco.


No purchase is necessary.

For all the NBA Finals and Golden State Warriors hype, visit this page.
