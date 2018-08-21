TACO BELL

Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper

Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper.

If you like HOT...head to Taco Bell. But you'll have to be in Ohio for now.

The restaurant chain has started testing reaper ranch fries in Ohio locations. The reaper ranch fries are an upgrade from the popular nacho fries. They're smothered in hot reaper pepper ranch sauce made from Carolina reaper chili peppers.

The Carolina reaper is a hybrid of a ghost pepper and red habanero. The reaper holds the Guinness World Record for the world's hottest chili pepper.

Taco Bell has not said yet whether the fries will be available nationwide.
