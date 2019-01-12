FOOD & DRINK

Taco Bell testing out new vegetarian menu for 2019

Taco Bell will start testing a vegetarian menu later this year.

The restaurant will unveil a limited-time vegetarian and vegan items as part of the test.

It will also highlight the restaurant's current vegetarian options, including tacos, tostadas, burritos and crunchwraps.

Since 2015, Taco Bell has been offering options that are certified vegetarian by the American Vegetarian Association.

This is the first time that the company will have the vegetarian menu highlighted in stores.
