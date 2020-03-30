Food & Drink

Taco Bell to offer free 'Doritos Locos' tacos in US on March 31

Get ready for a Taco Tuesday freebie! Taco Bell is offering a free "Doritos Locos" taco to everyone in the U.S. beginning next week.

On Tuesdays, drive-thru customers will get one.

No purchase is required.

Taco Bell's CEO says it's a way to thank people for showing up for their communities.

Customers who do make purchases any day can help kids who are missing government lunch programs. You simply round up the meal total and the money will go to the national campaign to end childhood hunger.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinktaco bellfree foodtacos
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area shelter-in-place order to be extended until May 1, sources says
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
SF's Muni temporarily stops light rail, subway service amid COVID-19 pandemic
Business owners prepare for worst after President Trump extends social distancing guidelines
Daly City firefighters surprise 4-year-old with birthday wishes while social distancing
SF residents encouraged to 'get loud for our heroes' battling the COVID-19 crisis
Coronavirus live updates: Santa Cruz Co. announces first COVID-19 death
Show More
Local doctor says LA has key advantage over NY in spread of COVID-19
Santa Clara Co. opens fairground, trailers for homeless to isolate amid COVID-19 crisis
3 employees at 3 different SoCal markets test positive for COVID-19
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Trump extending social distancing guidelines to April 30
More TOP STORIES News