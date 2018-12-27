FOOD & DRINK

TacoMania brings Mexican fare to Willow Glen

TacoMania. | Photo: Claudia P./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got Mexican food on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 1384 Lincoln Ave. in Willow Glen, the fresh arrival is called TacoMania.

With eight locations across California, TacoMania offers a wide selection of Mexican-inspired fare, according to its website. On the menu, expect to find tacos, burritos, nachos, quesadillas and more. Look for the veggie tacos topped with onions, cilantro, cheese, avocado, tomatoes, beans and peppers. Thirsty? Check out the horchata, a creamy plant-based milk beverage.

The fresh addition has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Ana C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 22, wrote, "I had the carne asada burrito. It was very delicious and authentic. This spot is a small gem in Willow Glen."

Head on over to check it out: TacoMania is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Jose
FOOD & DRINK
Starbucks' Black and White Mocha is back
Thai Taste Kitchen debuts on Piedmont Avenue
Modesto-based Mango Crazy brings fresh fruit creations to Fisherman's Wharf
Roman pinsa, ramen and more: Get these San Francisco restaurants on your radar
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Search warrant served in Merced Co. in connection with fatal shooting of officer
SF officials speaking out against Raiders potentially playing at AT&T Park
Transformer explosion at Con Ed plant lights up sky in NYC
Morgan Hill mushroom grower charged with toxic dumping
Check fraud leaves woman out $500
SF officials say hold on to your Christmas trees a bit longer
Nia Wilson's dad questions alleged killer's mental health delay
WATCH LIVE: College football superfans live atop ESPN billboard in San Jose
Show More
Nation's oldest WWII veteran dies in Texas at 112
Officer meets baby kangaroo during traffic stop
Trump weighs in after police report suspect in officer's death is in US illegally
College football superfans brave chilly temps while living on SJ billboard
Chief calls slain Newman Cpl. Ron Singh an 'American patriot'
More News