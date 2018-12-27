TacoMania brings Mexican fare to Willow Glen

If you've got Mexican food on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 1384 Lincoln Ave. in Willow Glen, the fresh arrival is called TacoMania.
With eight locations across California, TacoMania offers a wide selection of Mexican-inspired fare, according to its website. On the menu, expect to find tacos, burritos, nachos, quesadillas and more. Look for the veggie tacos topped with onions, cilantro, cheese, avocado, tomatoes, beans and peppers. Thirsty? Check out the horchata, a creamy plant-based milk beverage.
The fresh addition has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Ana C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 22, wrote, "I had the carne asada burrito. It was very delicious and authentic. This spot is a small gem in Willow Glen."
Head on over to check it out: TacoMania is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
