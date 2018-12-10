FOOD & DRINK

Tacos El Grullense C&D brings Mexican fare to Northeast Hillsdale

Photo: A A./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Mexican fare? A new spot has you covered. Called Tacos El Grullense C&D, the newcomer is located in the food court of Hillsdale Shopping Center at 60 31st Ave. in Northeast Hillsdale.

It's the latest outpost of the 30-year-old local taqueria chain named for the town in Jalisco from which hails the founder. The straightforward menu offers tacos, tortas (sandwiches) and burritos. Meat options for any dish include grilled beef, shredded pork, grilled chicken and beef tongue.

To drink, try the rice-vanilla-and-cinnamon flavored horchata, or one of the fresh fruit aguas frescas.

With a 3.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has gotten a good response.

Joe S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 26, wrote, "No other taqueria in San Mateo has anything on this mall food court phenomenon. Tacos El Grullense is pretty legit and a step above your local taco truck."

And Janelle Q. wrote, "It's a casual spot offering a typical variety to tacos, burritos, agua frescas, etc for reasonable prices considering the giant portion sizes. Meaty fries topped with lengua were indeed quite meaty, as they definitely didn't skimp on the tender chunks of tasty tongue. My wet burrito in green sauce was pretty much the size of a newborn baby."

Tacos El Grullense C&D is now open at 60 31st Ave., so stop in to try it for yourself.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Mateo
FOOD & DRINK
Nick the Greek brings casual Greek fare to Stevens Creek
Man charged more than $1,000 for penny Whopper deal
Bluestone Lane brings Aussie-style coffee, toast to the Financial District
Fort Point Beer Company makes bid for Lower Haight with Black Sands acquisition
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
'Baby It's Cold Outside' returns to Bay Area airwaves
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Apple ordered to stop selling 7 phones in China after losing lawsuit
Officers pry 1-year-old from mom's arms during arrest
Accuweather Forecast: Chance of rain this morning
Redwood City police investigating officer-involved shooting
Kid Rock pays off $81K in layaways
16 displaced after car slams into fourplex in San Jose
Show More
Warriors named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year
Kaiser mental health workers begin 5-day strike
Student walks stage for graduation despite spinal injury
Search intensifies for mom who vanished on Thanksgiving Day
Firefighters put out fire at auto repair business in Redwood City
More News