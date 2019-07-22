Target, Fresh Market recall salads, sandwiches over listeria concerns

Elevation Foods announced they are voluntarily recalling two brands, Archer Farms and Freskt, which are sold at Target and Fresh Market.
The company found the problem after testing some egg salad.
No one has gotten sick.
In a statement, Elevation Foods announced they are recalling egg salad, tuna salad, Thai lobster salad and deviled egg sandwiches produced on June 18, 2019.
The affected products are:
- 12-ounce packages of Archer Farms-brand Egg Salad with 12AUG2019 use by date
- 32-ounce packages of Freskt-brand Egg Salad with 12AUG2019A use by date.
- 5-pound containers of Freskt-brand Tuna Salad with 02AUG2019A use by date
- 5-pound containers of Freskt-brand Thai Lobster Salad with 02AUG2019A use by date
- Archer Farms Deviled Egg Sandwich Half Sandwich with Bacon, UPC 220505000002
- Archer Farms Deviled Egg Sandwich on Multigrain, UPC 498780203566
For more information on the recall, visit the FDA's website.