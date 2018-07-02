FOOD & DRINK

Tartine bakery expanding to Inner Sunset

Future home of Tartine. | Photo: Google

By Hoodline
A long-vacant space in the Inner Sunset is being renovated for a new life as an outpost for one of San Francisco's most popular bakeries.

Tartine is taking over the former Standard Roofing Co. space at 1226 Ninth Avenue (between Lincoln Way and Irving Street), Tablehopper has reported.

A representative for the bakery told Hoodline there's not much information to announce as of yet, as the hours of operation and a menu have not been finalized.

Once open, customers should be able to expect many of the bakery's staples, such as croissants, buns, sandwiches and fresh-baked breads made with locally milled organic flours and sea salt.

Public records indicate that major renovations at the 3,875-square-foot property include razing a rear shed, constructing a new room at the front of the space, creating a new mezzanine, and upgrading the building's facade. New fixtures and lighting, along with a kitchen and ADA-compliant restrooms, are also in the works.

As we reported in 2016, Mission District-based Four Barrel Coffee had planned to take over the space, with plans for turning it into a limited-use restaurant with an "outdoor activity area."

However, much of the coffee roaster's plans for expansion were scrapped after news broke of a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by several Four Barrel employees against its founder and CEO Jeremy Tooker. Earlier this year, Tooker resigned his role and reportedly divested his remaining ownership.
